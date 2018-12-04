close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

Lawyers strike enters 17th day

National

FAISALABAD: The lawyers strike for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad entered the 17th day on Monday.

The District Bar Association has set up a protest camp on District Courts Road where the bar members and other lawyers used to assemble daily after boycotting the local courts. They took out a protest rally which culminated at Katchery Bazaar where the DBA leaders Amjad Hussain Malik, Rohail Zafar Kainth and other office-bearers delivered their speeches in support of their demand. They said the Punjab Bar Council had also supported their demand and it also announced observing complete strike across the province from December 3 to 9 to express solidarity with the Faisalabad lawyers. The lawyers completely blocked the District Courts Road by putting chairs and placing barbed wire in front of the sessions court, suspending all sorts of traffic.

