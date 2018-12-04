Rickshaw driver commits suicide

FAISALABAD: A young rickshaw driver Bilal Ahmed of Madina Town Monday committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. He ended his life due to some domestic disputes. He was being shifted to Civil Hospital but he passed away on the way. Man killed, two injured in head-on collision: A motorcyclist Wasim Ahmed was killed while his close relative Shamim Bibi and her minor son Shahid Ali sustained serious injuries when a speeding tractor-trolley collided head-on with their motorbike on Tandlianwala-Mamoon Kanjun Road. The driver managed to escape from the scene.