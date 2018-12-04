Doctors in KP warn of protest if demands not met

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) has warned of launching a protest campaign if their demands were not met within a week.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, PDA president Dr Amir Taj said that the Post-Graduate Medical Institute had inducted trainee medical officers after they qualified FCPS-I. He said they started training in the institute on the condition to offer stipend to them. He said the training was ended as the stipend was not paid to TMOs.

Accompanied by the PDA general secretary Dr Alamgir Khan, Dr Qazi Amjad, Dr Abdul Wahid, Dr Aamir Kamran, and others, he said the provincial government was indifferent towards the matter.