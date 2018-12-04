Economy in tatters, rulers playing tricks: Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow that the rulers are busy at making non-serious gimmicks to amuse the audience while the economy has nosedived.

Talking to the media outside Punjab Assembly on Monday, Hamza said while the stock market had plunged 1300 points the rulers were still busy at non-serious antics like breaking down the walls and grills of Punjab Governor’s House. He advised the rulers to pay immediate and serious attention to country’s depleting economy which was facing worst ever crisis in history. He said the country needed immediate revival of economic activities, industrial rehabilitation and stability in the economy to move forward. He warned that economic problems and rising price hike could not be solved by bringing down the walls of Governor’s House, saying those who thought of running the country by promoting chickens, eggs and calves could only bring down Governor’s House walls to hoodwink people. He said the first hundred days of the PTI government had seen a flood of price hike and inflation sweeping the whole country, making it impossible for the poor and middle class people to make both ends meet. He said Imran Khan Niazi was only capable of bringing down parliament, PTV and Governor’s House. He said Governor’s House was heritage of the country and an important icon of Punjab’s political and cultural history, and demolishing its walls and grills was something illogical and irrational. Hamza asked under which law the walls of Governor’s House were being demolished to erect grills only, and millions of rupees of the poor masses were being spent on the "senseless job."

Hamza said after Imran had frustrated the entire nation by his words and deeds, he was now making the country a laughing stock for the whole world. He said Imran Khan Niazi could not hide his incapability and politics of U-turns behind selling buffaloes, calves, chickens, eggs and demolishing walls of Governor’s Houses. He said Imran Khan had caused serious and irreparable damage to the country’s economy during first hundred days.