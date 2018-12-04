PTI committed to serving people: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that targets of the 100-day plan of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be achieved as welfare the common man is the priority of the PTI government.

According to a handout issued on Monday, the CM expressed these views while talking to different delegations at his office. He also listened to the problems of the people and issued on-the-spot directions. Talking to them, Usman Buzdar said that expectations of the people towards the PTI government would be fulfilled. He reiterated that welfare of the general public was the centre of attention of the government. "Our every step aims to provide necessary facilities to people. Targets have been set to improve the quality of life of the people and the government will also fulfill the objectives of a new Pakistan. We will move forward in unison for the new Pakistan and the country will be served with dedication and commitment," he added.

He said the Punjab government was moving in the right direction and the livestock sector would be transformed according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He disclosed that a number of new laws and amendments were part of the implementation plan of 100 days. "We are working according to the vision of the prime minister and are thankful to him for his sincere guidance about the Punjab. My team will set new records of public welfare by working day and night," he added.