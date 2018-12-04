PTI unwilling to accept Hamza as PAC chairman

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Punjab government is unwilling to accept Opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

The Law Minister Punjab, however, has suggested the name of the Speaker Punjab Assembly for the headship of Public Accounts Committee to ensure ‘fair accountability.’ Talking to the media at a reception hosted in the honour of Punjab Assembly press gallery on Monday, Law Minister Mohammed Basharat Raja said that Charter of Democracy was signed between the PML-N and the PPP under which it was decided the PAC headship would be given to the Opposition leader. He said PTI government was not a signatory to the agreement and how can people expect a PML-N figure to hold fair accountability of the era of his own government. He said the PAC chairman should be a ‘neutral’ person and there was nothing wrong if the person holding the office of Speaker becomes the head of the Accounts Committee.

The minister also ruled out any NRO with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and stated the only relief its leadership could get was through courts.