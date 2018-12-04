PM approves tabling of Anti-Money Laundering Bill in parliament

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved submitting the Anti Money Laundering (AML) Bill to Parliament for amendment in a bid to comply with the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Talking to The News on Monday, Minister for Finance Asad Umar said the AML Bill would be tabled before Parliament for increasing penalty under the proposed law. However, in a statement the finance ministry said Asad Umar chaired a focused meeting with the Nacta and FIA to review progress on the FATF’s Action Plan. Minister of State for Interior, secretary finance, secretary interior, DG-FMU, legal adviser, FMU, DG FIA, DG CFT Nacta and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Director General CFT Nacta gave a detailed presentation on the actions taken by the Nacta in implementation of the FATF Action Plan. Asad advised that an internal action plan be made with specific timelines on implementation of the FATF Action Plan so that all items were completed within the agreed time lines.