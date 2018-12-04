PTI govt does not need enemy

ISLAMABAD: Opposition wants to give the government a chance to rule and deliver while state institutions also have their support for the regime but the ruling PTI appears to be hurting itself more than anyone else.

Otherwise, how could the prime minister talk about mid-term election so early and that too when there is absolutely no threat to his government from any side. Opposition’s prediction that the PTI government may become victim of its own follies, appears to be getting true.

Such is the strange conduct of the PTI government that no less than Imran Khan’s own choice for the Presidency and leading member of Tehrik-e-Insaaf’s old guard President Dr Arif Alvi has to urge the PM and his government “to do their work instead of reacting to criticism”.

Though there are economic experts and media commentators who hold the finance minister Asad Umar responsible for this situation mainly because of his indecision to get a bail-out package from IMF. However, others insist that no matter how good the economic policies are, the fruits of such policies squarely depend on the political stability. But unfortunately, there is no one else but the government itself which does not let it happen, and appears to be missing no opportunity to provoke the opposition.

To PTI government’s great advantage despite its razor thin majority that it had achieved to form the coalition government, both the leading opposition parties- PML-N and PPP- announced that they would not be part of any move to remove the government. Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and even People Party’s co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari all had offered to support the government on issues of national and public importance.

In confidence, the PTI ministers admit that they criticize the opposition and call their opponents thief and dacoit only because of the pressure from their followers and voters, without realizing that the government can’t perform in such a fashion.