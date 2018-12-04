‘I make decisions, army backs them all’: PM hints at early elections, cabinet reshuffle

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said he came to know about rupee's devaluation through the media.



"I came to know about rupee's devaluation through TV news. Therefore, we have asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to take us in the loop before taking any action so we can recommend and collaborate in stabilising the economy,” Imran Khan said during his interview with a panel of senior journalists.

"This devaluation is a temporary phenomenon. We are bringing in remittances, we are having huge investments now," he said. He alleged that the previous government spent $7 billion for maintaining dollar’s value at a certain price. “In such a situation, uncertainty rises,” he said. The premier said the State Bank was an autonomous institution and added the government was taking various measures to deal with this devaluation.

Imran Khan said the army stood by the PTI democratic government and its manifesto. Imran wished his government to be transparent, having not been witnessed in the past. He spoke on a number of national issues as well as regional and international matters. Imran made it clear that in future, Pakistan would not become a part of any war.

Hinting at early elections, Imran Khan said elections may be held before the phase of creation of south Punjab as a separate province. He was asked in case south Punjab became a separate province, would their government in central Punjab remain? To this, he contended that till the time this phase would come, it was possible that elections could be held before that.

About the missing persons, the prime minister said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was cooperating with him and maintained that right now, the Army was fully supportive of the PTI manifesto.

“Our manifesto is that Pakistan should have improved relations with its neighbours. The trade relations between Germany and France are at such level that they can’t even think of a war,” he said.

He emphasised that peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan. As a prime minister, he noted, he was taking all decisions with regard to foreign affairs and the Army is behind those decisions.

According to senior anchorperson Hamid Mir, the prime minister ‘regretted’ the remarks of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar regarding Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and said the chief justice should have considered the fact that he was the chief executive of the province. He also ‘regretted’ his remarks about his close aide Zulfi Bokhari and said that he had never indulged in nepotism. “I have great respect for the chief justice, but these things are regrettable,” he said.

While clarifying the statement of ‘googly' by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi with regard to the opening of Kartarpur corridor, the prime minister said it was a simple decision. But by using the term googly, he noted the foreign minister meant that India was moving towards elections and was trying to fan hatred towards Pakistan. “But we failed their plan by opening the Kartarpur corridor. And, this does not mean double game,” he said.

The prime minister said that the government was determined for the solution of Kashmir issue and if the two countries desired, this issue could be resolved, saying none could win a proxy war and that a war was also not the solution of the issue. “We want to resolve all issues with India through dialogue. No sane person can even think that the two nuclear countries should move towards a war,” he maintained.

To a question, he said, “If any of my ministers do something wrong, I want them to be exposed." He added if it was proved that Minister Azam Swati had made a mistake, he would himself tender resignation. He said ministers may be changed after reviewing their performance. He said he supports media freedom to identify government mistakes.

The premier squarely blamed the former PML-N government for the country's current account deficit and claimed, “When the PML-N formed government, our current account deficit was $2.5 billion. When we came to power, the PML-N left us with fiscal deficit of $billion".

Speaking about his government’s 100-day agenda, Imran clarified that even if a bridge was to be constructed, that could not be completed in 100 days. He explained that the first 100 days of a government helped giving it a direction only.

"We want such a system in which policies are (made) for the lower class. We are bringing health cards to the whole country and working on improving public hospitals," said the premier.

Imran reiterated is resolve that he wanted to change the system of elitism to the one that supports the underprivileged. “There are better education institutes for elites, good justice system for elites. The rich can afford good lawyers, they can even get away with robbery while the poor can't get justice in time," he said.

He came hard on those ‘mocking’ him for his statement regarding poultry and livestock. "I talk about poultry and livestock, people make fun of me. Bill Gates explained the same thing the next day and people are taking it to be something highly out of the box," he contended, and added that halal meat trade is worth $2,000 billion worldwide. “We are a livestock nation, we can make the most of this opportunity area,” he said.

Imran Khan said all ministers are reporting their progress, future plans and cost cutting for the first 100 days, which he will be reviewing this week. "The kind of situation we inherited is unprecedented. We are lucky that we are still getting investments otherwise when your country is in such a deficit, investments naturally become hard to get. But we are adamant. I am working harder than I have ever done," he noted.

Imran Khan made it clear that his government was not interfering in any institution and said the Interior Ministry was under him, CDA comes under him, yet they freely issue reports against his own residence in Banigala, which is unprecedented.

"My government will not protect anyone from accountability by intervening," he said. He pointed out that his own sister's name was being discussed with regard to her Dubai property, questioning, "Have I ever interfered in the investigations?"

On the menace of corruption, the prime minister said the nation must decide whether it was to tolerate corruption or not. "If the answer is yes, then we have no future. Then, just ask yourselves why there is no corruption in developed countries," he said.

He referred to the example of China as an emerging super power, saying, "It might even surpass the US. They have served death sentences to 400 people in past on year. I didn't invent the term corruption, it existed which is why Pakistan lags behind," he said.

To a question, he said, "Kartarpur is to Sikhs what Madina is to us. Imagine how sad it would be if we were barred from going to Madina or imagine how happy we would be if we can freely and easily go to Madina," he said.

"To say that India and Pakistan are same nations and there should be no boundaries between us is inappropriate. We are not same nation,” he said. He said the National Assembly’s standing committees were being constituted, while on the issue of chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the opposition was not extending cooperation and if they persisted with this, they (government) would on their own appoint the PAC chairman. He again clarified that the cases against the opposition leaders were not filed during the PTI government. He said opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif won’t be made PAC chairman.

Imran alleged that in the name of Charter of Democracy, Pakistan was looted for 10 years. The prime minister said the country was currently facing crises on multiple fronts and all institutions were running in losses. “As per the Singapore model, we will incorporate these institutions into holding companies. Our performance in the given scenario is exemplary. You will see stability in the coming days," he claimed.

When asked about the issues facing the business community, he said Pakistan was lagging behind when it comes to ease of doing business. "We are trying to create an environment. We are establishing an office entitled 'ease of doing business' to provide a one-window solution to investors and to resolve their issues. Though it is a slow process, we are trying our best to ensure ease of doing business," he said. Imran Khan said the government will provide incentives to the industry.

When asked about the role of Pakistan in mediation efforts in the Yemen conflict, Imran said, “We have conveyed our offer of mediation to both Iran and Saudi Arabia, as Pakistan believes that conflicts between the brotherly Muslim countries should be resolved peacefully.”

Imran said he had received a letter from US President Donald Trump in which Pakistan's assistance had been sought on resolution of Afghan conflict. He said the US has come on equal level with Pakistan after his reply.

He said Pakistan had rendered huge sacrifices in the war against terror which are unparalleled. The PM added that resolution of conflict in Afghanistan was also in the best interest of Pakistan and that Pakistan had always made serious efforts to bring peace in the neighbouring country.

About his foreign visits, Imran said he visited Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia and China in order to seek benefits for Pakistan. He said during his meetings with leadership and business personalities of these countries, they expressed keen interest to invest in Pakistan. He said a good investment from Malaysia was expected soon.

Imran said in reply to a question regarding the role of establishment in shaping of foreign policy that even in the United States, Pentagon had a role in setting the foreign policy direction. He said advice from the establishment is taken in issues where security situation is involved. The PM said the establishment believes in strengthening of democracy.

To a question regarding the arrest of the TLP leadership, he said when the issue of contest of controversial sketches in the Netherlands surfaced, the government launched a full scale campaign to force the Dutch government to cancel this competition which became successful. He said Pakistan raised this issue at the forum of OIC and the United Nations.

However, he said, certain religious parties were doing politics on this issue and their activists created mayhem and chaos in the country during the protests. He said these parties were using the issue of blasphemy for their vote bank. He said every Muslim believes in the finality of Prophethood (PBUH).

The PM said legislation was being introduced to complete the civil cases in one and half years' time at the maximum. He said a whistleblower act has also been introduced in order to expose corruption. The prime minister said the issue of razing the walls of Governor House was made to break the symbols of colonialism. He said these buildings were erected to rule the people during colonial times. He said dismantling of these walls will reduce distance between rulers and the people.