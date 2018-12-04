Toy shop owner shot dead in Rizvia

The owner of a toy shop was shot dead in a targeted attack near Hyderi Masjid within the limits of Rizvia police station on Monday. According to the police, two armed men on a bike opened fire at the man, who was shot at least five times and died on the spot.

He was identified as 50-year-old Kareem Gul who ran a toy store in Saddar. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family for burial.

Rizvia SHO Nawaz Brohi said the deceased was a resident of Banaras where he lived with his second wife and children while his first wife lives in her hometown Bajaur. Earlier, there were reports that the deceased was shot dead for resisting a mugging, however SHO Brohi denied such reports, saying that the victim was apparently killed over personal enmity. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.