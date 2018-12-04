PTI MPA’s resolution seeks halt in drive against encroachments

An opposition lawmaker of the Sindh Assembly on Monday submitted a resolution to the assembly secretariat, demanding that the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi be halted and reviewed in order to save livelihoods of poor people of the city.

The resolution has been submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman. The resolution states: “The house has grave concerns on the way anti-encroachment operation is being carried out putting the entire blame on the courts. There is no denial that such an operation is needed to secure public places for public use. This encroachment has taken place due to misgovernance over the last twenty five years. Those in power during this period have enriched themselves and now are hitting out at the poor from whom they benefited. The operation has to have a human face as people should not be deprived of their livelihoods while alternatives have to be developed or compensation should be given so that they can start afresh. Furthermore, no leased unit can be demolished…without compensation. Lastly, the process should be transparent and should not be attributed to any misgiving as it should be made principled and across-the-board.”

In the resolution, Zaman has called for condemning the anti-encroachment drive as only the poor and weak had to bear its brunt while it did not affect the privileged and powerful. The PTI MPA claimed that the way the operation was conducted was against letter and spirit of the Supreme Court order.

“This House demands cessation of this operation and improvement in the process of anti-encroachment drive in the interest of the people of Karachi,” the resolution reads. The resolution also demands that the Sindh government direct the local government minister to assess the impact of the anti-encroachment drive on victims so far and prepare proper guidelines regarding the evacuation and demolition of encroachments and compensation of affected people before resuming the drive.