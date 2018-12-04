SME Policy to be discussed today

KARACHI: The Steering Committee constituted by the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) is scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Abdul Razzak Dawood, adviser to the prime minister on commerce, for necessary revision of the SME Policy 2007, a statement said.

Secretaries of different ministries, deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, presidents of chambers of commerce and industry, including Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) president will attend the meeting and discuss revisiting and revising the SME Policy 2007 to make it comprehensive and in line with the modern concepts, it added.

The meeting has been organised by organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority. Meanwhile, SMES being badly affected have invited the attention of UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver to remind the government of its commitment to the sector both before and after elections and urged for immediate measures to resolve their grievances. With the depreciation of rupee, the imported raw materials have become very costly and the cost of production has made the SME units uncompetitive.