Lilly Pakistan to support PES

KARACHI: Lilly Pakistan, the global biopharmaceutical company, announced its partnership with the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) for postgraduate medical education in diabetes and to participate in the 7th EASD (European Association for the Study of Diabetes) and GGSD (Gulf Group for the Study of Diabetes) postgraduate course in clinical diabetes, a statement said on Monday.

Through this partnership, the annual EASD–GGSD postgraduate medical education programme initiated in 2012 will now host doctors working in the diabetes field in Pakistan, it added. This new partnership was announced at the 16th annual conference of the Pakistan Endocrine Society.

The annual medical education programme designed by the EASD and GGSD faculty aims at advancing diabetes care and enabling the exchange of international expertise with local practitioners from across the region, it said.