SRB’s revenue surges 13pc in Jul-Nov

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board’s (SRB) on Monday reported a 13.3 percent year-on-year surge in revenue to Rs35.902 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year of 2018/19.

The SRB collected Rs31.694 billion during the July-November period of the last fiscal year, it said in a statement. In November, the provincial revenue authority collected Rs7.986 billion in November as compared to the revenue of Rs6.652 billion in the same month a year earlier, “thus registering a growth of 20.06 percent despite the loss of revenue due to suspension of the tax on pre-paid and post-paid cellular telecommunication services in terms of the orders of the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan”.

“The success in achieving the growth of 20.06 percent in the revenue during November 2018 has been made possible because of the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers, the continuous support by the government of Sindh and the relentless efforts of the SRB employees,” the authority added.