Moosavi doubts Indian reciprocation on Pak peace moves

ISLAMABAD: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi Sunday said that no matter how many corridors are opened India will never refrain from resorting to machinations to destroy peace.

“Expecting any good from India is useless as they are filled with enmity towards Pakistan. Those talking about opening borders with India must learn lessons from the miserable conditions of the Muslims in India and the Indian occupied Kashmir,” he asserted.

He pointed out that Pakistan was being cordoned off using Afghanistan as mini-India. “Pakistan is sending wheat to Afghanistan as a gift while Afghanistan is reciprocating through false allegations and terrorism acts inside Pakistan,” he went on to charge.

“Israel in the Middle East, India in South Asia while America in the entire world are the biggest threats to peace. So-called experts have been spreading doubts about the CPEC, the government must respond with countering actions”.