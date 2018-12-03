Govt to bring back looted money of the poor: Punjab Governor

ISLAMABAD: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was successfully uprooting the corruption from the country, beside taking steps to bring back the looted money of the people.

Addressing a public gathering at Lahore, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government has setup an accountability cell which would identify all the properties abroad bought with ill gotten money, state run media reported.

He said the government had successfully took the country out of crisis of balance payments and put it on the path of progress and prosperity through enhancing exports and trade volume with nebighouring countries.

Appreciating the role of women in the PTI, he said there are great efforts and contribution of women behind the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.