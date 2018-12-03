close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 3, 2018

Govt to bring back looted money of the poor: Punjab Governor

National

A
APP
December 3, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was successfully uprooting the corruption from the country, beside taking steps to bring back the looted money of the people.

Addressing a public gathering at Lahore, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government has setup an accountability cell which would identify all the properties abroad bought with ill gotten money, state run media reported.

He said the government had successfully took the country out of crisis of balance payments and put it on the path of progress and prosperity through enhancing exports and trade volume with nebighouring countries.

Appreciating the role of women in the PTI, he said there are great efforts and contribution of women behind the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan