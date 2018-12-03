Police claim arresting watchmen for looting shops for six years

MINGORA: The police in Matta tehsil on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man and his two sons on the charges of burgling shops in Matta bazaar in the last six years.

Bakht Zada, the station house officer of the Matta Police Station, told reporters that incidents of theft had been taking place at Matta bazaar in the last six years, but there was no clue as to who were behind the burglaries. Acting on repeated complaints from the shopkeepers, whose shops had been robbed, the police arrested the three watchmen of the bazaar, who happened to be a man identified as Abdul Jamilullah and his two sons named Hameedullah and Mohammadullah.

The accused spilled the beans after being grilled by the police. Explaining their modus operandi, the SHO said the accused would use master keys to unlock the padlocks of shops. They would open the locks in the dead of the night and take away goods worth millions of rupees, the official said, adding it left the businessmen at Matta bazaar bewildered as the locks remained intact, but the thieves kept striking at night.