Two injured in Orakzai IED blast

KALAYA: Two persons were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Ismailzai tehsil in Orakzai tribal district on Sunday, official sources said.

The sources said the IED had been planted at Mazari Garhi area in Ismailzai. It seemed the IED had been placed in the past.

The blast injured two persons identified as Imran, son of Yar Badshah, and Shoaib, son of Ghaniur Rehman. The injured were taken to the Ghalju Hospital.