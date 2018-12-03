close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Two injured in Orakzai IED blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

KALAYA: Two persons were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Ismailzai tehsil in Orakzai tribal district on Sunday, official sources said.

The sources said the IED had been planted at Mazari Garhi area in Ismailzai. It seemed the IED had been placed in the past.

The blast injured two persons identified as Imran, son of Yar Badshah, and Shoaib, son of Ghaniur Rehman. The injured were taken to the Ghalju Hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan