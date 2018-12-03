PML-N to retain PK-30 in by-polls, claims leader

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would field a strong candidate to retain PK-30 seat in by-election after its MPA was disqualified by the Supreme Court in a fake degree case last month.

“We are united and would field a unanimous candidate to win the by-election with a thumbing majority,” former federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf told reporters after a consultative meeting of PML-N in Balakot on Sunday.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by former MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman, who was disqualified by the apex court last month.

Yousaf said that PML-N was still having roots among people in the entire country, particularly in Hazara Division.

“I want to make it clear to our rivals, who have been contesting elections for personal gains that we are in politics to serve the people and will win the by-election with a thumbing majority,” said Yousaf.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Ziaur Rehman said that he had won the seat in the last general election with an overwhelming majority and PML-N would repeat the history.

“The people would reject the claimants of change,” he said.

Former federal minister and divisional president of Pakistan People’s Party Ahmad Hussain Shah, who had lost to Mian Ziaur Rehman by a margin of less than 300 votes joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf last week.

The Election Commission of Pakistan is expected to announce schedule for the by-election in PK-30 within a couple of days.