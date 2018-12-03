close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Man shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

BANNU: A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident in the limits of Basiakhel Police Station, police said on Sunday.

They said Hizbullah and Khalid were on the way in Nasruddin locality when gunmen fired at them. As a result, Hizbullah was killed instantly while Khalid sustained injuries. The police registered the case and launched investigation.

