Drive launched against vehicles with tinted glasses

WANA: The district administration of South Waziristan initiated a crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses to improve law and order.

On the directives of Assistant Commissioner Wana Faheedullah Khan, the Levies force started the campaign and removed tinted glasses from dozens of vehicles entering Rustam Adda area.

The elders in Wana welcomed the decision of the district administration and said that vehicles with tinted glasses were used in crimes.

They added that outlaws fled easily after committing crimes. A local tribal elder Malik Irfan Burki has lauded the action by assistant commissioner Wana. He asked the drive must be extended to other sub-divisions of the district.