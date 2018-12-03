close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Drive launched against vehicles with tinted glasses

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

WANA: The district administration of South Waziristan initiated a crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses to improve law and order.

On the directives of Assistant Commissioner Wana Faheedullah Khan, the Levies force started the campaign and removed tinted glasses from dozens of vehicles entering Rustam Adda area.

The elders in Wana welcomed the decision of the district administration and said that vehicles with tinted glasses were used in crimes.

They added that outlaws fled easily after committing crimes. A local tribal elder Malik Irfan Burki has lauded the action by assistant commissioner Wana. He asked the drive must be extended to other sub-divisions of the district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan