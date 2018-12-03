close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Weapons seized in N Waziristan search

National

MIRANSHAH: The security forces seized weapons during a search operation in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday, official sources said.

They said the security forces launched the search operation at Manzarkhel area in North Waziristan and seized a rocket launcher and thousands of cartridges, which had been concealed underground in a house.

