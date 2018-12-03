Weapons seized in N Waziristan search

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: The security forces seized weapons during a search operation in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday, official sources said.
They said the security forces launched the search operation at Manzarkhel area in North Waziristan and seized a rocket launcher and thousands of cartridges, which had been concealed underground in a house.
