Two killed in Nowshera incidents

NOWSHERA: Two teenagers, including an Afghan girl, were killed in separate incidents in the district on Sunday.

One Sirajuddin, an Afghan national and a resident of Muhajir Bazaar in Jalozai Camp, reported to police that he was in Afghanistan when he was informed that his 15-year-old daughter Bibi Fatima, who had been missing from home for the last 22 days, was found dead in a field in Shabara Jalozai area. He added that her body had already started decomposing.

The police recovered the body from the field and registered the case.

The second incident occurred in Zara Miyana area of the district, when a 15-year-old boy Hafeezullah was hit to death by a tractor on the Service Road near Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway. The tractor driver later fled the scene.