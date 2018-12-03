close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Two killed in Nowshera incidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

NOWSHERA: Two teenagers, including an Afghan girl, were killed in separate incidents in the district on Sunday.

One Sirajuddin, an Afghan national and a resident of Muhajir Bazaar in Jalozai Camp, reported to police that he was in Afghanistan when he was informed that his 15-year-old daughter Bibi Fatima, who had been missing from home for the last 22 days, was found dead in a field in Shabara Jalozai area. He added that her body had already started decomposing.

The police recovered the body from the field and registered the case.

The second incident occurred in Zara Miyana area of the district, when a 15-year-old boy Hafeezullah was hit to death by a tractor on the Service Road near Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway. The tractor driver later fled the scene.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan