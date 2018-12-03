Outgoing public servants awarded

MINGORA: Malakand Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah awarded shields to the outgoing deputy commissioners of three districts of Malakand Division including Shangla, Lower Dir and Malakand for performance.

The ceremony was held at the Kabal Rest House in Swat. The commissioner appreciated the performance of the three officers Tashfeen Haider, Sarmad Saleem and Shahid Mahmood.

Tashfeen Haider held regular public forums in Shangla. Sarmad Saleem removed encroachments from the bazaars and the streets in Lower Dir. Shahid Mahmood tried to eradicate drugs and narcotics from Malakand district. The commissioner hoped all the outgoing officers would continue doing well with new positions.