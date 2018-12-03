Nawaz, family meet Shahbaz at NAB offices

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members on Sunday called on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif at the office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, according to a private news channel.

The meeting continued for more than an hour. Maryam Nawaz, Nusrat Shahbaz, Hamza Shahbaz and other members of the family were also present.

Later on, all family members left but Hamza and Nawaz. They talked to the incarcerated leader a little longer, added the sources.

The Sharif family in this meeting discussed the prevailing political situation, NAB cases and party affairs.