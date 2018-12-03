Instead of giving houses: People’s homes being pulled down, says Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the government had claimed to construct five million homes for the homeless but it is being observed during the past three months that the homes of the people are being pulled down from Karachi to Chitral in the name of encroachments.

He said the government’s economic policy is nothing but the dream of “Sheikh Chilli”.

Talking to the media in his hometown Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday, the JUI-F chief said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has proved a total failure in its first three months in office.

He said that rupee has dipped to a historic low against dollar during the short span of the PTI rule. The exchange rate of rupee against dollar has reached 142 from 104, which is a slap in the face of the current government, he added.

The JUI-F chief ridiculed the ‘egg, hen and calf’ statement of the prime minister.

The Maulana said that jobs were being snatched from the people on different pretexts instead of giving 10 million jobs to the jobless.

He said that those who had voted for the PTI were now repenting, but they could do nothing.

The JUI-F chief said that a complete destruction had been brought about to the country in the name of a change.

The “fake” rulers have no vision. They are busy in begging on internal and external fronts, the Maulana added.