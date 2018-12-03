close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
AFP
December 3, 2018

Pistons move on in NBA

Sports

AFP
December 3, 2018

LOS ANGELES: Blake Griffin scored 26 points as the Detroit Pistons spoiled the return of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry by beating the two-time defending National Basketball Association (NBA) champions, 111-102, on Saturday.

Andre Drummond finished with 16 points and 19 rebounds for Detroit as the Pistons stretched their winning streak to five games.

Curry missed 11 games with a groin problem. He shot 10 of 21 and drained three of nine from beyond the arc to finish with 27 points. But he started out rusty, missing his first three shots, all three-point attempts.

Curry said it might take some time to get back into the flow of the Warriors offense. Kevin Durant scored 28 points and Klay Thompson added 21 in the losing effort for Golden State.

The Warriors couldn’t overcome Detroit’s dominance on the offensive boards, with just eight offensive rebounds compared to 14 for Detroit.

A half dozen Pistons finished in double figures. Detroit have now won two consecutive games over Golden State — after losing 12 or their previous 13.

