Mon Dec 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

SA, Canada play 1-1 draw

Sports

ISLAMABAD: South Africa held Canada to 1-1 draw in the World Cup Hockey match in the Indian city of Bhuvneshwar on Sunday.

It was South Africa team that took lead in the 43rd minute through Nqobile Ntili. Canada bounced back with penalty stroke goal by Scott Tupper.

Both teams wasted number of opportunities to score the winner. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. In Another match of the day, India and Belgium match ended in a 2-2 draw.

