Gawad wins Pakistan Open

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt made short work of former junior champion Diego Elias to win the Pakistan Open Squash title at the DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex, Creek Club, Karachi.

Gawad took just 38 minutes to beat Elias 11-4, 11-2, 11-8 in the final. The Egyptian dominated the proceedings right from the start and finished off the final in grand style.

After losing the first games rather meekly, Elias of Peru tried hard to come back in the third game but to avail.

Gawad’s top of the court drops backed by his understanding of the game made him the ultimate winner.

The Women Open final that was played between two Egyptian girls saw Yathreb Adel living up to her reputation beating Nadine Shahin 11-5, 11-9, 11-8.

She won her match in just 21 minutes. The event carried a total prize money of $71,000 (men’s $53,000 and for women’s $18,000).

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan NI (M), HI(M) was the chief guest. Squash legend Jahangir Khan, Geoff Hunt, Younis Khan, Lt Gen Humayun Aziz and Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi (SVP PSF) were also present at the ceremony.