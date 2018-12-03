close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
AFP
December 3, 2018

Thousands march in Jakarta ahead of elections

World

JAKARTA: Around 100,000 people marched in Indonesia´s capital Sunday to mark two years since a demonstration that led to the fall of Jakarta´s Christian ex-governor, as presidential candidates seek to rally support ahead of next year´s general election.

Former governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama was voted out of office and later jailed for two years for blasphemy following the 2016 protests, in a case seen as an example of rising religious intolerance in Muslim-majority Indonesia.

Indonesia, the world´s most populous Muslim-majority country, has seen its reputation for pluralism eroded by a surge in attacks on minorities.

Analysts say identity politics and rising intolerance are likely to feature prominently -- along with the economy -- in campaigning for next April´s general election across the sprawling Southeast Asian archipelago. On Sunday, some 100,000 people joined the peaceful rally, with 23,000 officers securing the event, Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said.

