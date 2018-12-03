Why medical board not formed to examine Shahbaz: Tehmina

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Tehmina Durrani, wife of Shahbaz Sharif, has raised questions over the delay in formation of a medical board to examine the PML-N president. Durrani visited the former Punjab chief minister on Saturday, following which she expressed her reservations regarding her husband’s health. In a Twitter post, she questioned why a medical board had not been constituted yet to examine Shahbaz. “My visit to Shahbaz today disturbed me. As he is a cancer survivor, pet scans and blood tests were regularly conducted by his doctor in London. The tests taken in Islamabad showed some abnormal signs. A board of doctors was to be constituted to check him. That has still not happened. WHY?” she asked.
