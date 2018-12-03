close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Girl kidnapped

National

DASKA: Two men allegedly abducted a girl here in city police precincts on Sunday. The daughter of M Yusuf was going to bazaar when accused Kamal Khan and his companion intercepted and took her to some unknown place in a car.

TWO POWER PILFERERS HELD: Two people were caught stealing electricity red-handed here on Sunday. On a tip-off, the Gepco SDO raided and found that some people were busy stealing electricity from the main line. The team arrested accused Nawaz and Abbas.

FAKE CHEQUE: City police registered a fake cheque case here on Sunday. Asjad Ali gave Rs3.5 million loan to Farooq. When he demanded his money back, Farooq gave him a cheque which was bounced.

