PM felicitates UAE on its 47th National Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while felicitating United Arab Emirates (UAE) leadership and people on its 47th National Day, has maintained that development, prosperity and good governance of the UAE is exemplary in a short period of 47 years.

The Day is being celebrated by the UAE people and according to Ambassador Hamad Obaid Zanubi the embassy has made arrangements to celebrate the day in Islamabad today (Monday) in magnificent manner and befitting way.

Prime Minister Imran has written congratulatory messages to the brotherly leadership of the UAE on the auspicious occasion and he has reminded that the ties between Pakistan and the UAE are based on mutual support and cooperation and it will further strengthen in future. The prime minister said that it is a matter of confidence that relations between the two countries have changed into a long term strategic economic partnership through improving bilateral and expanding relations in all sectors.

Imran expressed his wishes and sentiments on behalf of government and people of Pakistan to the leadership of the UAE praying for its development and prosperity. He said that relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are based on mutual cooperation and support and the bilateral ties will continue to bolster.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Zanubi has announced that UAE embassy is celebrating its National Day with fabulous performances by special musicians and cultural dances from the UAE in Centaurs Mall today (Monday) afternoon. For the purpose the mall has been tastefully decorated. The performances will be open for the public free of cost.