Mon Dec 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Rs1.5m looted from trader

National

HAFIZABAD Two dacoits looted more than Rs1.5 million from a trader near Pindi Bhattian Bypass here on Sunday.

Reportedly, Karamat Ali of Shehzad Market, Lahore was going to Chiniot in his car (LEB-9885). When he reached near Pindi Bhattian Bypass, two armed accused, who were riding a motorbike, started firing on the vehicle which burst the tyre. Later, they looted more than Rs1.5m and fled. Meanwhile, some unidentified thieves stole cash and valuables from a house here at Kot Sarwar. Riasat Ali had gone to a marriage ceremony along with his family. In his absence, some unknown thieves barged into his house and stole a pistol, 50 bullets and Rs51,000 and fled.

GIRL KIDNAPPED: Four people kidnapped a 16-year-old girl from Mohallah Bhawalpura. Reportedly, Abdul Rehman and his daughter Moona Rehman were going somewhere. Suddenly four accused Zulfiqar Ali, Abedi, Naheed Bibi and Suleman came and kidnapped Moona in a car and escaped.

