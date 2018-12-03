close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MR
Monitoring Report
December 3, 2018

Arms cache recovered on MQM-L worker’s tip-off

National

MR
Monitoring Report
December 3, 2018

KARACHI: Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Sunday recovered a cache of foreign weapons hidden away in the Bahadurabad area, after the identification of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) worker, police said, reported a private news channel. A Russian sniper rifle, kalashnikov and four pistols were among the weapons recovered. Police claimed the suspect Naseem, who was arrested in 2011, was an active worker of MQM-London. Separately, another MQM-London worker, Farooq, was arrested near Disco Bakery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rangers spokesperson said. Farooq was involved in target killing, supplying weapons and murder, the spokesperson added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan