Arms cache recovered on MQM-L worker’s tip-off

KARACHI: Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Sunday recovered a cache of foreign weapons hidden away in the Bahadurabad area, after the identification of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) worker, police said, reported a private news channel. A Russian sniper rifle, kalashnikov and four pistols were among the weapons recovered. Police claimed the suspect Naseem, who was arrested in 2011, was an active worker of MQM-London. Separately, another MQM-London worker, Farooq, was arrested near Disco Bakery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rangers spokesperson said. Farooq was involved in target killing, supplying weapons and murder, the spokesperson added.
