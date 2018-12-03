Nishtar MS, others booked for violating PPRA rules

MULTAN: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against Nishtar Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ashiq Malik and six others on the charge of purchasing medicines worth Rs 10 million by violating the PPRA rules. The ACE sources told the agency that the FIR No 57/18 had been registered under Sections 109-409 Pakistan Penal Code and 5(2)A PCA with ACE police station. The sources said that former additional medical superintendent Pharmacy Dr Siddiq Saqib, Dr Muhammad Iqbal were also among the accused in the case. Dr Ashiq Malik and his colleagues were allegedly involved in corruption in the procurement of medicines for Nishtar Hospital in his last tenure. The doctors inserted duplicate demand of IV infusion sets enhancing original quantity from 568,150 to 1,000,000 (one million), the sources said, adding that inquiry reports found that the Nishtar hospital medics violated the PPRA rules. In their two page inquiry report, a team of senior officials found Dr Ashiq Malik, Dr Siddiq Saqib and pharmacist Amina Arif guilty, the sources disclosed. According to initial inquiry, the requirement of IV sets of Nishtar Hospital is 200,000 annually while it procured 568,150 sets for FY 2016/17, the sources informed. When contacted, MS Nishtar Hospital Dr Ashiq Malik said that he did nothing to do with the procurement process as he had not the DDO powers (financial powers) during his last tenure. Former principal Nishtar Medical College Dr Kamran Salik after approval from the Board of Management (BoM) purchased IV sets after due procedure, he said, adding that ex-MS, Dr Abdur Rehman and his son Huzaifa Rehman were behind this baseless case against him. The actual requirement of IV sets of Nishtar Hospital is around 1.6 million annually while the ACE in its inquiry reports blamed him for purchasing one million sets, the MS stated. He said that Dr Iqbal was the AMS stores, who had no role in purchasing medicines, adding that his name was also included in the FIR. A 12-member inquiry board of the Health Department had cleared him of the charges leveled against him after inquiry, Dr Malik insisted. No PPRA rules were violated in procurement of required sets, he added.

