Same curriculum to be introduced in elite, common schools: minister

LALAMUSA: Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government prioritises the education sector. Addressing the annual convention of the Alfalah Scholarship Scheme here on Sunday, he said that elite schools and common schools would be equipped with the same books.

There is a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that any nation cannot make progress without getting the quality education, he said. The government has finalised the reform agenda during its first 100 days. ‘Naya Pakistan

Housing Scheme’ will be inaugurated next month, he added. The minister said that the development criteria was not based on the construction of roads and flyovers rather education was the key to progress. Unfortunately, the education sector was not given due importance which it deserved. More than one crore children are out of schools in Punjab, he alleged. There are missing facilities in 10,000 schools out of 55,000 government schools. Rasheed said that steps had been taken to improve the economy, however, there was still a lot more to do. He said the anti-encroachment campaign was against the land mafia, however, encroachment from the bazaars had also been removed, he said. “The districts of Sialkot, Faisalabad, Okara, Chishtian, Attock, Khusro, Chiniot and Lodhran are included in the first phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.”