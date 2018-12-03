close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Two killed, 25 injured as bus overturns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

BAHAWALPUR: A woman among two people was killed and 25 others injured in a road accident near Chak-175 Murad on Chishtian-Dharanwala Road. The accident occurred when a speeding bus toppled while avoiding a tractor trolley. Later, all the injured and the bodies were shifted to THQ hospital Chishtian. According to police, the victim woman was identified as Jannat Mai of Faisalabad while another victim is yet to be identified. The bus was going to Fort Abbas.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan