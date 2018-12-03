Two killed, 25 injured as bus overturns

BAHAWALPUR: A woman among two people was killed and 25 others injured in a road accident near Chak-175 Murad on Chishtian-Dharanwala Road. The accident occurred when a speeding bus toppled while avoiding a tractor trolley. Later, all the injured and the bodies were shifted to THQ hospital Chishtian. According to police, the victim woman was identified as Jannat Mai of Faisalabad while another victim is yet to be identified. The bus was going to Fort Abbas.