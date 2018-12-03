Girl dies in wall collapse

FAISALABAD: A girl was killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a wall of Eidgah collapsed in the area of Dijkot police station on Sunday. Some children were playing near Eidgah of Chak 262/RB, Jando Singh, when its wall collapsed. As a result, five-year-old Ameesha died on the spot while two other children Asad and Ameen sustained multiple injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital in precarious condition.