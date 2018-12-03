close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 3, 2018

Girl dies in wall collapse

National

A
APP
December 3, 2018

FAISALABAD: A girl was killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a wall of Eidgah collapsed in the area of Dijkot police station on Sunday. Some children were playing near Eidgah of Chak 262/RB, Jando Singh, when its wall collapsed. As a result, five-year-old Ameesha died on the spot while two other children Asad and Ameen sustained multiple injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital in precarious condition.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan