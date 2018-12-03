close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Vawda says dams will be built at all costs

National

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said dams are the lifeline of country and no stone will be left unturned in establishing them. During his visit to the provincial metropolis Sunday, the minister separately called on PML-Q leaders including its president Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd). During the meetings, the minister discussed in details the ongoing projects and progress over water reservoirs. Talking to media, he said lack of resources wouldn’t stop the government from building dams.

