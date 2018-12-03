close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
December 3, 2018

Fauzia Kasuri quits politics

National

December 3, 2018

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Fauzia Kasuri has announced to quit politics. Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Sunday she said her journey in politics was over and she wished to help out with various charities. “My journey in politics is over. However I continue to pray for Pakistan and wish to do whatever little I can for helping out with various charities,” the former politician wrote. Kasuri one of the founding leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had joined PSP before general election 2018.

