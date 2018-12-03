close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Laurelbank School holds annual sports

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

LAHORE: Laurelbank School System’s annual sports for primary sections were held at the Railway Stadium Lahore.Around 500 students from all campuses of the school participated in the event. Hali House from Daroghawala Campus sweep the competitions attaining first position. Sir Syed and Jinnah houses were on 2nd & 3rd positions respectively. National cricketer Usman Salahuddin was the chief guest on the occasion.

