Mon Dec 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Inter-School, College Sports from today

Sports

LAHORE: The 9th edition of the Inter-School & Inter-College Games will formally roll into action from December 3 across the city.Sports Minister Punjab Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will inaugurate the event being held at Punjab Stadium Lahore.The closing ceremony will be held on December 7 when Director Genera Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar will be the chief guest. Due to large entries, matches of table tennis, tug of war, basketball, cycling and football have already started at different venues.

