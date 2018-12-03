KRL triumphant in PPFL

KARACHI: Defender Mohammad Shahid's stoppage time goal on penalty enabled leaders and former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to beat Chaman's Muslim FC 2-1 in their Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match marred by an unruly crowd who attacked referee Ahmed Rauf here at Korangi Baloch Football Ground on Sunday.

The match commissioner Iqbal Junior was preparing a report which would be forwarded to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

In the hotly-contested outing Umair Ali put KRL ahead in the 12th minute. However Muslim FC fought back strongly, scoring an equaliser through Abdullah who hit from the spot in the 28th minute. At half time the match was evenly poised at 1-1.

In the second half a gruelling fight was witnessed with each side making concerted efforts to get an upper hand. And, finally, the hard work paid dividends when Shahid hit the winner for KRL on penalty just before the final whistle. The outcome enabled KRL to take their points tally to 32 from 15. They are three points clear of the second-placed Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The loss left Muslim FC struggling at 15 points from the same number of matches.

Meanwhile in the other game at the same venue National Football Challenge Cup reigning champions PAF came from one goal down to overwhelm former four-time Premier League champions WAPDA 2-1 to stretch their points to 30 after 15 appearances.

Discarded international defender Mohammad Ahmed provided a lead to Wapda in the sixth minute. Wapda kept the lead till interval. The second half belonged to PAF who struck twice through international striker Mansoor Khan and Faisal who landed goals in the 77th and 88th minute respectively to seal a sensational win for their side. The loss left WAPDA at 26 points from 15 encounters.

In the show here at KMC Stadium, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) held former two-time champions Army to a goalless draw. The single point stretched SSGC to 26 points from 15 matches.

Army took their points tally to 25 from 15 matches. Here at KPT Stadium, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) laboured hard before beating Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) 3-2 to take their points to 20 from 15 matches.