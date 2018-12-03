close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Goleke Queen wins main cup race

Sports

LAHORE: Goleke Queen won the main cup race while Floating Cloud covered the Lahore Race Cup in the second main race of the day held at the Lahore race club on Sunday.

The sixth race which was Malik Hamid Ali Noon Memorial Cup was reserved for two years aged fillies and ponies and was claimed by Floating Cloud while The Blue's Maid Cup the main race of the day was of 12200 metres distance which was easily achieved by Goleke Queen.

Results: First race: Winner Sohrab-e-Bhakkar, second Wahab Choices, third She is Rawal.

Second race: Winner Turab Prince, second Almas Choice, third Queen Esmeralda

Third race: Winner Al llan, second Anmole One, third Baa Wafa.

Fourth race: Winner Big Foot, second Push The Limits, third Chota Sayeen.

Fifth race: Winner Minding, second The mighty Punkitt, third Piyara Sayeen.

Sixth race: Winner Floating Cloud, second Legacy, third Sajawal

Seventh race: Winner Goleke Queen, second Fabulous One, third Last Dance

Eighth race: Winner Salam-e-Dera.

