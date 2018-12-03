Nestle bag DSL Cricket trophy

LAHORE: Nestle clinched the 2nd Descon Super League (DSL) trophy after outlasting Fatima Group by 29 runs in the final played here at the Lahore Gymkhana Club Bagh-e- Jinnah.

Nestle won the toss and opted to bat first. They piled up a total of 161 runs. Hamid Hayat played an impressive knock of 60 runs. While achieving the target of 162, Fatima Group could score 132 runs in 20 overs. Hamid Hayat from Nestle was awarded man of the match for his brilliant match-win innings. Descon Group Chairman Taimoor Dawood and CEO Faisal Dawood attended the concluding ceremony as guests of honour

In the end, the chief guests gave away winning trophy to Nestle captain and runners-up trophy to Fatima Group captain. They handed over Mubashir Iqbal (Descon) the best batsman award, Waseem William (Descon) best bowler award, Junaid Butt (Tetra Pak) best fielder award, Muzammil Ghaffar (Packages) best all-rounder award, Ahmad Raza (Abacus) best wicketkeeper and Aashir Waqar most sixes award.