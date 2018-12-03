Retired PSB officials, widows’ pension stopped

ISLAMABAD: The abrupt stoppage of pension to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) employees has sent a wave of indignation particularly among the retired employees including a number of widows. The employees knocked all doors to seek justice but no one has so far paid any heed on the plight of the employees. The PSB is a body corporate having its own service rules and established under Sports (Development & Control) Ordinance 1962.

The PSB is already paying pension to the employees of the defunct National Sports Trust (NST) which was merged with PSB in 1980. Besides like Pakistan Railways, National Highway Authority (NHA), Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) & Lok Virsa are enjoying the pension facility. The PSB Executive Committee also discussed the pension issue in length and unanimously approved the pension scheme for the employees of PSB with effect from 4th March, 2006 as per Pension Rules admissible to the Civil Servants under Civil Servants Act, 1973 and rules made there under.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Sports, Government of Pakistan notified the pension scheme for the employees of PSB in the Gazette of Pakistan vide its notification F.No.4-2/1980-Sports-I dated 26th July, 2008 which was endorsed by the Secretary Finance Division and Secretary Establishment Division.

The rules clearly mention that the decision of the Executive Committee of PSB can only be changed by the committee and not by any other official. No such approval was sought or given by the committee making the stoppage of pension unjust but against the laid down rules. “We appeal to the PM Imran Khan to help PSB employees get justice. There are widows who have no other financial source but the pension to take care of their old age,” one of the employees said.