Chairman Wapda Golf title for Ahmed Baig

LAHORE: The inaugural Chairman Wapda Golf title went to Ahmed Baig as the event concluded here on Sunday.

The championship came to a culmination after three rounds of trials and tests for the participating champions at the fantastic and breathtaking Defence Raya Golf Course. Star of the championship turned out to be Ahmed Baig(WAPDA) who achieved success by a margin of two strokes as he triumphed over another accomplished one Ghazanfar Mehmood, also of Wapda. No doubt whenever he competes , Ahmed Baig is virtually flawless and this attribute tilts the flow of competition in his favour.

Over the three rounds Ahmed had scores of 70, 72 and 73 and an aggregate of 215 as against Ghazanfar’s scores of 72, 72 and 73 and an aggregate of 217. Another one who added competitive grace to the race for honours in gross section was young Zunair Aleem Khan of Defence Raya. He managed three rounds scores of 77, 72 and an impressive 70 on the final day.

Best performer in net category turned out to be Hafiz Awais of Defence Raya. This turned out to be a good occasion for him as he demonstrated his playing skills in an impressive manner. His net winning aggregate was 207. Runner-up net was Ahmed Jabran (Defence Raya) with a score of net 209. Ali Naeem of Royal Palm ended up picking the third net. His score was net 215.

Ladies champion was Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya. Her gross score for two rounds was 151. Second gross winner was Humna Amjad (PAF Skyview). The score achieved was 157 and Ghazala Yasmin(Wapda) won third gross, with a score of 162. Net winner in ladies section was Suneyah Osama(Garrison). Her score was 136 and second net winner was Mina Zainab (score of net 143), and third net went to Zaib un Nisa(Royal Palm). Her score was net 144.

Other results:Veterans; 3rd net; Lt Col (r)Azam Khan; 2nd net, Ejaz Malik; 1st net , Fayyaz Bashir; 3rd gross, Col (r) Mudassar Asghar; 2nd gross, Maj U. D. Najmi; 1st gross Col Hazir; Senior Amateurs; 3rd net; Muhammed Omar Khan; 2nd net, Dr Tariq Habib Malik; 1st net, Maj Gen Tahir; 3rd gross , Lt Col (r) Asif Mehdi; 2nd gross, Col (r) Rustam Ali Chatta; 1st gross, Tariq Mehmood; Invitational; 3rd net, Col Farhat Kayani; 2nd net, Lt Gen (r) Muhammed Hilal; 1st net, Safdar Shah; 3rd gross, Brig Waseem Azmat; 2nd gross Tauqir Tipu; 1st gross, Col Shafqat Niaz. Longest drive was won by Brek Bately, Deputy High Commissioner Austaralia. At the conclusion of the championship Federal Minister for Water Resources, Muhammed Faisal Wada and Lt Gen(r)Muzzamil Hussain, Chairman Wapda awarded prizes to the winners.