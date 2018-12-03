Iran arrests population expert accused of spy links

TEHRAN: An Iranian fertility expert accused of working with foreign “espionage networks” to downplay the country’s population crisis has been arrested, state news agency IRNA confirmed on Sunday. It did not give details of the charges, but quoted a lawyer who named the expert as Meimanat Hosseini Chavoshi. She is listed by the University of Melbourne as working at its School of Population and Global Health, published widely on Iran’s once-lauded fertility and family-planning policies. On Saturday, hardline newspaper Kayhan reported the arrest of several population “activists... who, under the cover of scientific activities, had infiltrated state bodies”.