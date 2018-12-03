NAB arrests two in over Rs800m scam

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested Chinar Gul, owner of M/S Rifah and Zohaib Associates, and his partner Muhammad Arif, for allegedly cheating public at large under the garb of investment schemes.

As per NAB press release, Chinar Gul alias Hamza and Muhammad Arif lured general public into investing Rs800 million in different business such as investments, housing schemes at attractive sites in Mardan, Peshawar and shops in commercial projects with the promise of huge returns.

It said the accused, after lapse of considerable time, did not provide any returns, plots and shops to any of the affectees.

The accused will be produced before the accountability court in Peshawar for obtaining their physical remand today.

It said that investigations are underway and more arrests are also likely. The statement asked the affectees to submit their claims to NAB and requested the public to be wary of such fraudulent businesses.